Two more gazetted officers to be summoned in connection with APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Dec 15: With the ongoing investigation of the APSC cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team will summon two more gazetted officers on December 18 at the CID office in Guwahati.

The officers have been identified as Swarup Bhattacharya and Rumi Timungpi.



As per sources, APS Rumi Timungpi, who failed the APSC mains exam, is currently posted at the Assam Police headquarters.



On the other hand, Swarup Bhattacharya scored 190 out of 200 during the interview and was ranked No. 1 as APS in the 2013 APSC exam.



Despite being selected at No. 1, he did not join the job in 2013 for fear of being caught for the forgery.



It may be mentioned that Bhattacharya, on being asked to be present at the CID office, has sought another date, citing personal reasons.

