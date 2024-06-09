Two more dead bodies recovered from illegal coal mine in Assam's Ledo

Margherita, Jun 9: In a successful operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), two bodies of miners were recovered after 14 days of being feared trapped at an illegal coal mine in Assam’s Ledo.

The deceased have been identified as John and Final from Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that the incident unfolded on May 25, 2024, when three coal miners were trapped inside an illegal rat-hole mine.

Following the incident, the teams of NDRF and SDRF carried out an operation when one dead body was recovered on June 1.

The continuous effort of the authorities led to the recovery of the other two bodies during the early hours of Sunday.