Two more bodies found floating in River Barak, speculation grows over Manipur abduction link

Silchar, Nov 17: Curiosity and concern gripped the Banskandi area in Cachar district on Sunday as two more bodies, including that of a woman and a minor, were discovered floating in the Barak River near Chirighat, about 45 minutes from Silchar.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta immediately rushed to the scene, where the bodies were recovered, and took measures to have them sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Speculation surrounding the identities of the deceased quickly spread, with many locals and observers wondering if the bodies were linked to the six individuals abducted earlier this week from the Jiribam region of Manipur.

Asked about the identities of the bodies, SP Mahatta confirmed that investigations were underway but refrained from providing further details.

This discovery follows the earlier finding of three bodies, including a woman and two children, in the Jiri River near the confluence with the Barak River on November 16.

These bodies were believed to belong to three of the six individuals who had been abducted from the Borobekra sub-division in Jiribam on November 11.

Initial reports had matched the descriptions of the missing individuals, and security forces later confirmed that they were among the group of six.

The abduction occurred after a militant attack on the homes of the victims, a relief camp, and several security posts in the Borobekra area. The abducted group included three women and three children, all members of the Meitei community.

In the wake of these discoveries, violence has been escalating in Manipur, particularly in the valley regions. The discovery of the bodies has sparked widespread protests, with demonstrators targeting the homes of local ministers and MLAs.

Reports indicate significant damage to properties as public anger continues to mount, demanding accountability for the violence.

On November 16, mobs stormed the residences of several legislators and ministers in Imphal, intensifying the already volatile situation in the region.

In view of the escalating violence, the Manipur administration has imposed curfew in four districts of the state and suspended Internet in another seven on Saturday.