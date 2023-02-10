Two minors from Barak valley murdered in Chennai

Hailakandi, Feb 10: Chennai police constituted three special teams to nab suspected killer of two minors and their mother who hails from Kekragul tea estate under Ratabari constituency of Karimganj district of Barak Valley in South Assam.

Dwarika Bhar, a contractual worker from Kekragul tea estate was living with his children and wife at Irulipattu area of Chennai and on Tuesday he found they were not at home after returning from duty. He immediately contacted his friend Guddu Sahani, who hails from Bihar. Getting no response from his friend, he reached his rented house at Jagannathapuram and it was locked inside.

He peeped through the window and saw that three bodies were lying on the floor. He informed the nearby Sholavaram police station. Police recovered the bodies by breaking the door. Although they were rushed to Tiruvallur government hospital the children Shiva Bhar, 4 and Rima Bhar, 2 were declared dead and critically injured wife Sunita Bhar, 23 was admitted to the hospital.

Both Dwarika and Guddu work in a private company in Chennai.

Dwarika Bhar informed police that he shares good friendly relations with Guddu Sahani and he doubted that the reason behind the attack may be a suspected love affair. The motive of attack on children and their mother will be cleared once Guddu is apprehended.







