Two minor girls drown in pond in Assam’s Cachar

Guwahati, May 16: In a shocking incident, two minor girls allegedly drowned in a village pond in Cachar district of Assam on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Afsana Begum and Fatima Begum.

The incident occurred while the minors were returning home from school. Both the girls stopped at the nearby pond to wash their hands and feet and accidentally fell into the pond.

Meanwhile, locals near Dumkar village rushed to the spot but failed to save the duo. They recovered the bodies from the pond and informed police.

After police reached the site, the bodied were sent for the post-mortem reports.

Earlier on Sunday, a 17-year-old youth went missing after he went for a swim in the Brahmaputra River with four friends at Dhubri Ghat.

The youth identified as Amit Das was allegedly swept away by the strong current of the river and could not be traced.