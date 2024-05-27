Two men beaten by locals after being caught stealing bicycle in Bijni

Bijni, May 27: Two thieves were tied to a tree and beaten up by the locals when they attempted to steal a bicycle in Bijni, in Assam’s Chirang district, on Monday morning.

According to sources, the incident was reported in the Chatianguri area, where the locals caught the thieves red-handed while attempting to steal a bicycle. The villagers tied them to a betel nut tree and beat them.

The thieves have been identified as Atam Das and Jayanta Mahanayak, residents of the village where the incident took place.

It has come to the fore that for the past few days, the thieves have been creating nuisance in the village by stealing water motors, goats, money, and betel nuts, locals alleged.

Meanwhile, the two thieves sold the stolen items and confessed to buying drugs from a drug dealer named Rahul from Purana Bijni in Bijni.

Later, Bijni police reached the spot and brought the two thieves to the police station.