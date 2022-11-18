Two Madrasa teachers booked in Cachar for allegedly torturing student

Silchar, Nov 18: Based on a FIR filed by a person from Sonai area of Cachar district with allegations of physical and mental torture on his son at a local madrasa and also imparting lessons on Jihad, the district police arrested two persons.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media that based on the FIR two persons from the Swadhin Bazar Islamia Madrasa Ethitim Khana were booked. As per the FIR, allegations were made against the persons for wrongful detention, physical and mental torture and also imparting lessons on Jihadi ideology to students at the madrasa.

"The two have been arrested and they were forwarded to court and further investigation is in progress," said Mahatta. He is personally probing into the allegation of Jihadi lessons imparted by the two persons as alleged in the FIR.



Meanwhile, the madrasa authorities have denied the allegations and claimed before the media that they teach Islamic lessons and not Jihadi lessons by any means.

