Two life-term convicts escape from Central Jail Silchar

Silchar, May 11: In a sensational incident, two murder convicts serving life terms at the Silchar Central Jail escaped on Wednesday night and the incident came to light in the wee hours on Thursday.

Reportedly, the two prisoners fled by digging tunnel inside the toilets. On receiving the news, police immediately started an investigation.

Furthermore, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, Additional SP (Crime) has also visited the jail premises as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, this incident has raised big concerns on the security arrangements of the central jail built during the pre-independence era.