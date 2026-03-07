Two killed in elephant attack inside house at Brahmajan tea estate in Tinsukia

Margherita, March 7: A human–elephant conflict claimed the lives of a mother and her son in Upper Assam after a herd of wild elephants stormed into a house at Brahmajan Tea Garden in Pengeri late Thursday night.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm in Brahmajan Tea Garden under the Pengeri Khatangpani Forest Range in Assam’s Tinsukia district. According to local sources, a herd of wild elephants strayed out of the nearby Khatangpani forest and entered the labour lines of the tea estate, creating panic among residents.

During the rampage, the elephants broke into a house where tea garden workers Budhan Routia (50) and his mother Anita Routia (70) were present.

The elephants reportedly trampled the two to death inside their home. Both victims died on the spot due to the severe injuries caused by the attack.

Local residents said the herd also damaged parts of the house and nearby structures while moving through the settlement. The sudden intrusion left the entire area in shock, with terrified residents spending the rest of the night outdoors.

Villagers alleged that the region has been facing recurring incidents of elephant intrusion for several years, but no permanent measures have been implemented to address the growing human–elephant conflict.

“We heard loud noises late at night and realised that elephants had entered the area. By the time people gathered, the elephants had already attacked the house. The two victims were brutally trampled and died instantly,” a resident said.

Another resident expressed frustration over what they described as the Forest Department’s failure to take effective preventive measures.

“For years we have been facing the problem of elephants entering our villages and tea gardens. They come out of the forest in search of food and shelter. We are losing our homes, crops and sometimes even our lives. Yet there has been no permanent solution from the authorities,” the resident said.

He further urged the authorities to take urgent steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“The government and the Forest Department must provide compensation to the affected families and relief to those who survived the incident. At the same time, they should work with local communities to find ways to grow food inside forests or create safe corridors for elephants so that they do not stray into human settlements,” he added.

Residents of the area said wild elephants have frequently been seen moving through several villages and tea garden areas under the Pengeri Khatangpani Forest Range. The repeated incursions have heightened fear among tea garden workers who live in labour lines located close to forested areas.

The latest incident has once again brought the spotlight on the escalating human–elephant conflict, where shrinking forest habitats, food scarcity, and expanding human settlements are increasingly bringing humans and elephants into dangerous proximity.

Following the incident, local people have demanded immediate intervention from the Forest Department, including stronger preventive measures, early warning systems, and long-term strategies to reduce elephant intrusions.