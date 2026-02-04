Two killed as truck rams wedding bus on NH-17 in Assam’s Goalpara

Goalpara, Feb 4: Two people were killed and several others injured after a truck rammed into a stationary wedding passenger bus at Budhipara under Agia Police Station in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The incident occurred on National Highway 17 in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Naresh Das and Rabi Das.

According to reports, Naresh Das was the elder brother of the groom, Bishnu Das.

The wedding party had travelled from Uttar Raypur in Golokganj area of Dhubri district to Budhipara in Goalpara for the marriage ceremony.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Recounting the incident, one of the passengers said a commotion had broken out between the families of the bride and the groom, following which the wedding bus was stopped on the highway.

“The bride’s family lodged a complaint against the groom’s side, and a few people, including the bride and groom, went to the police station to resolve the matter. During this time, a truck came from behind and rammed into the bus, killing two people on the spot,” the passenger said. The accident occurred while the wedding party was returning home after the ceremony.

Road accidents remain a serious concern in Assam, even as recent data points to a decline.

The state recorded the highest number of road accidents among the northeastern states between 2019 and 2023, with 36,800 incidents reported during the period, according to a report on road accidents in India released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in September 2025.

The human cost, however, remains substantial. Official data released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2025 showed that Assam recorded 4,072 deaths from traffic-related accidents in 2023. The category included road accidents as well as railway and railway crossing mishaps.

The figures highlight the scale of the challenge, even as authorities point to signs of improvement in recent years.