Two jail constables accused of raping mentally unstable woman inside Sribhumi jail quarters

Sribhumi, May 24: A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from the Sribhumi district, where two jail police constables have been accused of raping a specially-abled, mentally ill woman within the premises of the jail. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night in one of the barracks at the Sribhumi prison quarters.

According to Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, the victim, who is mentally challenged, was called to the jail premises by the accused jail constables, identified as Hareshwar Kalita and Brojen Kalita. The two men allegedly committed the heinous act inside the quarters, breaching the sanctity of a place meant for law enforcement and protection.

Sources revealed that security personnel became suspicious and intervened, eventually detaining both the accused at the scene. They were reportedly caught in the act and were taken into custody immediately. The woman, visibly shaken and distressed, was rescued and sent for medical examination.

Confirming the development, SP Partha Pratim Das said, "The woman has been medically examined. Both accused have been detained and are currently being held at the Sribhumi Police Station. The investigation is in progress and legal action is being initiated."

This incident has sparked outrage across the district, with citizens demanding strict and swift action against the perpetrators. “The protectors have become the violators,” said a local resident, reflecting the public's sentiment.

Questions are now being raised regarding the jail administration’s oversight and the safety protocols for vulnerable individuals. As investigations continue, pressure is mounting on the authorities to ensure justice is served without delay.

The case stands as a grim reminder of how custodians of law can sometimes turn into perpetrators, and underscores the urgent need for police reform and accountability.