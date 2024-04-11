86 years of service to the nation
Two ivory tusks recovered during STF raid in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Apr 11: In an operation against wildlife poaching, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam Team and Dhemaji police conducted a raid in an interior location near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday where two ivory tusks, weighing around 15.20 kgs, were recovered.


The raid took place at Kaemi Village under Jonai Police Station and along with the ivory tusks, one motorcycle was also seized during the operation.

Unfortunately, the dreaded poacher, Dibas Palit, escaped from the scene. Necessary legal actions have been initiated following the incident.

