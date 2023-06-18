Two including journalist dies in two separate road accidents in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, June 18: In a tragic incident a photojournalist from Assam’s Biswanath Chariali died in a road accident on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nayan Nirban Hazarika, who is a photo journalist of a private satellite channel.

As per sources, Hazarika died in a road accident while he was on his way to his home after collecting news of an accident that took place in Biswanath Nagar..

Hazarika was injured when he rammed into a tree lying on the road in front of the public works department office in Biswanath Chariali last night. He was immediately sent to Tezpur for better treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Nayan Nirban Hazarika





A huge tree was uprooted on the highway on B G Road near the forest department office in Biswanath. The trees were lying near the forest department office for a long time. Moreover, neither the forest department nor the administration made arrangements to remove the felled trees from the highway for several hours.

Locals alleged that due to gross negligence on the part of the divisional authorities, the journalist lost his life. The untimely death of Nirban Nayan Hazarika has sent shock waves across Biswanath. Bishwanath Chariali Press Club and APKU have expressed deep grief over the death of the journalist.

Meanwhile, a fatal accident took place in Bow Bazaar in Biswanath Nagar. A motor cyclist was killed and several others were injured after a speeding Bolero first hit the two wheeler. The vehicle later went on to hit a cyclist and finally it rammed into a parked Maruti car.





The motor cyclist was reportedly killed on the spot while several others were seriously injured. Immediately a team of Bishwanath Chariali traffic police arrived and took the accident victims to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital for treatment. The condition of those who met with the accident is said to be critical and the deceased has been identified as Narayan Sabkata.



Photojournalist, Hazarika was returning home after covering the news of the accident when he met with the tragic incident.