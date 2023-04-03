Two in Cachar Police net with drugs worth over 100 cr

Silchar, April 2: In what could be called a massive success in the war against drugs in Assam, Cachar police arrested two persons and seized drugs worth over Rs 100 crore.

SP Numal Mahatta, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Monday said that based on secret inputs, an operation was carried out amidst hostile weather at Baghadahar area close to the Assam Mizoram inter-state border and five lakh YABA tablets, the consignment of which were being brought from Myanmar and kept in local residences in the vicinity. Also, a luxurious vehicle has been seized along with two persons who are local residents of the district. Further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, appreciating the strides by Cachar Police, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said, "@cacharpolice recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakhs Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused.Great work @assampolice. Keep it up"





