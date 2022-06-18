Two held with arms by Khatkati Police

DIPHU, Jun 18: On the basis of specific information received by Khakhati police under the leadership of John Das, SDO (P), Bokajan subdivision and in association with Raju Duwara OC of Khakhati police station and his team two persons were nabbed along with arms from Laharijan Tila Basti here yesterday evening.

The two persons have been identified as Kabil Uddin Laskar of Cachar and Manik Ali of Darrang districts.



One DBBL rifle, one 303 rifle, 38 rounds of live ammunition of 303 rifle, seven rounds of live ammunition of .22 pistol and ammunition of different guns were recovered from their possession.



According to police reports, the arms and ammunition were brought by the arms runners with the aim to sell. In this regard investigation is on for further information, police reports said.

