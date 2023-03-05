Two held for stealing petroleum from IOC depot in Cachar

Silchar, March 5: Based on specific inputs, Cachar Police conducted an operation and arrested two persons in connection with theft of petroleum from oil tankers moving out from the Indian Oil Corporation depot at Moinarbond in Silchar, Assam.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta while speaking to media on Saturday said that Additional SP Headquarter Subrata Sen led the operation and officials from the Supply Department and Executive Magistrate also extended cooperation in the operation.

Besides the arrest of the two persons, a huge consignment of petroleum and diesel stored in around 30 containers at a godown were seized and the godown has been sealed.

One of the arrested persons used to run a shop adjacent to the IOC depot and was engaged in the foul play for quite sometime. The SP added that further investigation into the case shall follow and if there are any more persons involved in the crime across Barak Valley, the guilty will be brought to book.