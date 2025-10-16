Two held after youth beaten to death inside Jorhat rehab centre on his birthday

Jorhat, Oct 16: Police have arrested two people after a young man was allegedly beaten to death inside a rehabilitation centre in Jorhat on Wednesday evening; the day he turned a year older.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhargav Neog and Maina Kalita, a police official said, on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Debojit Neog of Tarajan Sonari village, reportedly succumbed to his injuries soon after being taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

An investigation is under way to determine whether the facility was operating without valid authorisation, even as the incident has sparked outrage among residents and demands for a crackdown on unauthorised rehabilitation centres.

According to police, Debojit had been taken from his home around 4 pm by a youth named Bhargav Neog, said to be a friend, on the pretext of visiting a rehabilitation centre.

Hours later, the family was informed by two individuals associated with the facility that his health had deteriorated and that he had been admitted to hospital. When they reached JMCH, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Eyewitnesses in the area alleged that around 5:30 pm, a man was dragged into the de-addiction centre and brutally assaulted.

When police arrived at the scene later that evening, the facility was found locked. Debojit’s sandals and spectacles were recovered from a drain near the premises, indicating signs of a violent struggle.

“It was my son’s birthday. His friend Bhargav took him out, saying they’d be back soon,” said the victim’s father, adding, “Later, two people from the rehab centre came to tell us he was unwell. By the time we reached the hospital, doctors said he was gone. Neighbours told us he was dragged in and beaten. We even heard they forced something into his mouth. My son never used drugs.”

His brother said there were “severe injury marks” on Debojit’s face and body. “If this drug menace continues, more families will lose their sons. The government must shut down such illegal centres. The one, where my brother was killed, didn’t even have valid documents,” he added.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Arjun Moni Bhuyan, an official of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), blamed administrative lapses for the rise in such cases.

“Just two days ago, a student was beaten to death, and now another young life is lost. The district administration has failed to act decisively. Jorhat has become a hub of violence, and this must stop immediately,” he said.

Residents have demanded a high-level inquiry and stringent monitoring of all rehabilitation centres functioning in and around Jorhat.