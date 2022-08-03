Two girls missing from Assam found in New Delhi; trafficking suspected

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Police and the Northeast wing of Delhi Police two girls from Rowta, a small town located in Udalguri district of Assam was rescued on Tuesday from New Delhi railway station.

As per sources, the two girls have been missing since July 29, following which a search operation was launched. The duo was rescued from New Delhi Railway Station by the cops.

Officials suspect that the girls were trapped by traffickers.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the Assam Police in collaboration with the Northeast wing of Delhi Police in connection with the incident.