Two fatally hit by train in Hailakandi in two separate incidents

Hailakandi, Jan 29: A tragic incident unfolded at two different places in Hailakandi district on Sunday night, where two individuals were run over by train in two different places in the district.

As per sources, a 55-year-old e-rickshaw puller identified as Ajit Samanta came under a goods train in the Hanuman Temple area of Hailakandi town.

According to locals, the victim, after parking his rickshaw, was crossing the Mizoram connecting railway track when a speeding goods train hit him from the backside. The police sent the severed body for a post-mortem.

On the other hand, another victim, identified as Kutil Uddin, was run over by a Sealdah-Silchar express train at Umarpur when he was walking near the track.



Following the tragic incident, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

