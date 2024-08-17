Two fatal accidents in 48 hrs spark road safety protest in Assam’s Bajali

Bajali, Aug 17: Two separate road accidents claimed as many lives in 48 hours in the Bajali district of Assam.

The first incident occurred on August 16, when a two-wheeler collided with Kishore Chaudhary, 54, a resident of Rihabari, resulting in his death on the spot.



The accident unfolded as Chaudhary was returning home after attending the last rites of another individual who had also been killed in a road accident in the same village.

The second fatal accident took place on Independence Day, when a four-wheeler crashed into Harpati Kalita, 53, a local resident of Bajali. Kalita was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the wake of these tragic incidents, residents of Rihabari have united in protest, demanding the installation of a speed breaker to prevent future accidents.

The entire village, comprising people from all walks of life, staged a demonstration, voicing their concerns over the lack of safety measures.

Villagers argue that the absence of a speed breaker is a significant factor contributing to the frequent accidents in the area.

The protests underscore a growing call for enhanced road safety measures in Bajali, as the community seeks to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvements to prevent further loss of life.