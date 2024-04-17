Two fake transgenders apprehended by Chaparmukh RPF

Raha, April 17: In a targeted operation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel apprehended two individuals posing as transgender persons, commonly known as "Kinnars," at Chaparmukh Railway Station on Wednesday.

The crackdown was prompted by complaints from passengers about harassment by fake transgender individuals on long-distance express and passenger trains passing through Chaparmukh, as informed by Chaparmukh RPF inspector Mukesh Kumar Rajak.

The RPF team, led by Inspector Mukesh Kumar Rajak and comprising Assistant Sub-Inspectors D. Das and Biswajit Konwar, as well as Head Constables B.I. Borbhuiyan, Diganta Das, and Constable Abhijit Sarkar, discovered the two men disguised as transgender individuals, causing disturbance to passengers aboard the train.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mofizul Haque, also known as Parimoni Sundari, hailing from Juria, Nagaon, and Moinul Islam, also known as Jasmina Begum, from Lakhimpur district.

Inspector Rajak disclosed that, upon interrogation, the accused confessed to collecting money from passengers through deceitful means.