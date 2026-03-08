Two express trains to now stop at Maibang, fulfilling local demand

Haflong, March 8: In a significant development for the hill district of Dima Hasao, the long-standing demand for train stoppages at the Maibang railway station has finally been fulfilled with the introduction of halts for two major trains.

The trains now scheduled to halt at Maibang are the Kanchenjunga Express (13173/13174) and the Tejas Express (20501/20502). The move is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and provide much-needed convenience for local commuters, traders, and students.

A formal flagging-off ceremony was held at the Maibang railway station on Saturday evening, marking the inaugural halt of the Kanchenjunga Express. The programme was attended by Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa and the chairman of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Mohet Hojai, MAC Monjoy Langthasa, along with officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Local representatives and residents expressed their appreciation for the new stoppages, noting that the decision will greatly benefit the people of the district by improving travel access and supporting economic activities in the region.

Gratitude was also extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for facilitating the initiative.

Minister Gorlosa, interacting with the media, appreciated the railway officials who have contributed a lot for the achievement and at the same time informed that the foot overbridge at Maibang, which has been a major need for the people, is also being implemented soon.