Two drivers abducted by Naga militants in Manipur rescued after two weeks

Cachar, Jan 20: In a joint operation, Cachar Police, along with Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, successfully rescued two drivers who had been kidnapped nearly two weeks ago by ultras in Manipur.





The two drivers were abducted on January 6 from Kaiphundai village in Tamenglong district of Manipur, while returning home after delivering a cement consignment.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed the rescue to The Assam Tribune on Monday.

“We began the operation in collaboration with Manipur Police and Assam Rifles. After a coordinated effort, the drivers were freed,” SP Mahatta said.

According to the SP, two Nagaland-based militant outfits were involved in the abduction, one operating in Dholai and the other in Lakhipur, both regions of Cachar district.

Following the kidnapping, the militants had demanded a ransom for the drivers' release. However, the drivers were rescued unharmed from a forest area without any ransom being paid.

He added that the Assam Police have been maintaining heightened vigilance along the interstate border to prevent unlawful activities such as this.

Following the successful operation, the drivers were handed over to their families at the Jirighat police station in Cachar.