Two Dhubri forest guards transferred over corruption allegations

Dhubri, July 17: In a development that has raised serious questions within forest department circles, two forest guards from the Dhubri Forest Division have been transferred following allegations of bribery and corruption, while a third accused official has not faced any action, sparking speculation and public concern.

According to sources, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell recently received a formal complaint against three officials, Moktadur Shah, Manjil Hoque, and Safiul Alom Ahmed, accusing them of engaging in corrupt practices. The complaint is currently under preliminary examination.

Following the complaint, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Assam, issued an official transfer order on July 14, 2025, relocating Manjil Hoque to the Nalbari Social Forestry Division and Safiul Alom Ahmed to the Barpeta Social Forestry Division, effectively removing both from their current postings in Dhubri district.

However, the decision not to transfer or initiate disciplinary action against Moktadur Shah, who continues to serve in the Dhubri Forest Division, has raised eyebrows. Shah was reportedly suspended in the past for his alleged involvement in the illegal sale of forest land in the same division, yet he continues to hold his position year after year.

The selective nature of the action has drawn criticism from local public interest groups and forest watchdogs, who are now demanding a transparent and impartial investigation into all three officials.

“Why is action being taken only against two while the third continues unscathed, despite a tainted record? This reeks of favouritism or internal protection,” said a local activist, calling for greater accountability within the department.

As the vigilance cell continues its preliminary probe, pressure is mounting on forest authorities to ensure that justice is applied uniformly, without bias or political shielding.