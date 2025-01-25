Two Dhubri farmers among 135 Assam special invitees for tomorrow's R-Day parade

Dhubri, Jan 25: In a matter of pride for Assam, two farmers from Dhubri district—Niresh Chandra Barman from Bhelupara Part-II and Amjamul Amin from Srigram—have been honoured with an invitation by the Prime Minister’s Office to attend the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

This prestigious invitation is recognition of their exceptional contributions to agriculture and their leadership within the local farming community.

Both men are prominent members of the Salkocha Co-operative Society Limited, with Amjamul Amin serving as chairman and Niresh Chandra Barman as secretary.

Under their guidance, the cooperative has made strides in empowering local farmers by introducing modern farming techniques and promoting community development.

Their initiatives have significantly improved agricultural productivity, benefiting the families of the remote Salkocha region in Dhubri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally recognised their dedication, expressing gratitude for their tireless efforts in revolutionising agriculture in rural Assam.

The work of Barman and Amin has not only strengthened the local economy but has also inspired fellow farmers, earning them admiration and respect from the wider community.

In total, over 135 individuals from diverse fields across Assam have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path tomorrow.

Among the distinguished invitees are Niresh Chandra Barman, a farmer from Salkocha, Dhubri; Reena Daimary, a successful entrepreneur from Goalpara; Raju Uraon, Forester Grade-I at Kaziranga Eastern Assam Wildlife Division; and Sabita Terongpi, a beneficiary of the Lakhpati Baideu Scheme from Biswanath district, to name just a few.

In addition to attending the Republic Day Parade, these special guests will have the chance to explore significant landmarks in Delhi, such as the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalaya.

They will also have the unique opportunity to interact with several Union Ministers, making their visit even more memorable.

This year, approximately 10,000 invitees from across the country have been chosen to attend the R-Day parade, including those who have excelled in various fields and also those who have benefitted from major government initiatives.