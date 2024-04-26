Two decades later this Assam village returns to polling booth in force

Darrang, April 26: In a significant turn of events, the residents of Bamunjhar village within Assam’s Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, previously embroiled in a voting boycott, came out in huge numbers to exercise their vote.

Initially under the jurisdiction of Sipajahar LAC within Darrang district, the village was later attached to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) following the Bodo Agreement, a move contested by the public.

According to sources, the villagers wanted to stay in non BTAD Darrang district. As a mark of protest, they refrained from voting. The matter was also placed before the High Court, challenging the government decision. The state government also formed a commission to look into the matter.

Despite nearly 2000 voters previously boycotting elections, with a demographic composition of 15% Bodos and 85% non-Bodos, the village has witnessed a spontaneous surge in voter turnout this time.

Previous elections, including assembly and council elections, had seen abstentions from voting.

Notably, the Bamunjhar LP school, which served as a polling centre in past elections, had its centre withdrawn during the last assembly and BTR elections. However, in the latest development, the centre has been reinstated under the Goreswar Assembly Constituency.

While the polling station was previously managed by the Darrang district administration, it is now under the full purview of the Baksa district administration.