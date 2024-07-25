Two dead, two missing after falling into Kundil River in Tinsukia

Margherita, Jul 25: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Tinsukia district where two students died while the other two went missing after being washed away by the Kundil River on Wednesday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Paglam village.



As per sources, the four teenagers went for a picnic near the river, and then they went for a bath, after which they were swayed away by the strong currents of the river.



Following the incident, locals recovered two bodies, while the other two are still missing.



The deceased teenagers have been identified as Bhaskar Bhattarai, aged 15, and Amit Chetry, aged 15. The missing two boys have been identified as Vivek Chetry, aged 15, and Ram Bhattarai, aged 15.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, along with locals, are carrying out rescue operations to trace the other two boys.

