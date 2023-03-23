Two-day South Assam Film Festival at Silchar from March 25

SILCHAR, March 23: Club Icchedana and Adya Maa Productions will organise a two-day South Assam Film Festival from March 25 in Silchar.

Film maker Sharmistha Deb, who hails from Silchar informed the media that this the first-of-its-kind gala film festival which would witness the presence of cinestars like Abir Chatterjee, Ankita Chakraborty, Nishita Goswami, Arindam Shil and many others.



Prajapati, Maya Kumari, Abar bochor kuri pore, Kadambari Ajo are some of the films which would be screened at the festival to be held at Banga Bhawan. Deb, who is also the president of Club Icchedana informed that besides the film festival there will be an award presentation ceremony and also a fashion show is also in the scheme of things at the event.