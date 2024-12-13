Two-Day BTC assembly session concludes with key legislative approvals

Kokrajhar, Dec 13: The two-day assembly session of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which began on December 12, has concluded on Friday with strong deliberations and participation of the opposition members from the BPF party; however, the former BTC chief, Hagrama Mohilary, was not present during the session.

The supplementary demands estimate of Rs. 1457.87 lakh for grants of the normal budget for the financial year 2024-25 presented by the BTC chief, Promod Boro, yesterday was approved in the house after general discussion today.

It may be mentioned that today two bills, namely the Bodoland Territorial Council Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2024, and the BTC Land & Revenue Regulation (Application & Amendment) Bill, 2024, were also passed in the BTC Assembly, chaired by the speaker Katiram Boro.

Ukil Mushahary, Executive Member, BTC in-charge, Water Resources Department, and Ranjit Kumar Basumatary, in-charge Land & Revenue Department, moved the bills in the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly.

Notably, the opposition leader Derhasat Basumatary said most of the projects of the MoU of the BTR accord had not been implemented in the last four years of the present council government under the leadership of BTC Chief Pramod Boro.

On the other hand, BTC Chief Pramod Boro said most of the projects of MoS were getting approval and would be implemented very soon. “Our focus stays firmly on fostering peace and progress for the people of BTR,” Pramod Boro said.