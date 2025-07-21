Two Chirang excise officials suspended for enabling illicit liquor trade

Guwahati, July 21: The Assam government has suspended two senior excise officials in Chirang district for alleged negligence of duty that enabled illegal liquor manufacturing under their jurisdiction.

The suspension orders, issued by the Excise Department, were confirmed through a statement on Monday.

The officials — Gauranga Choudhury, Superintendent of Excise, and Dibyajyoti Sarma, Inspector of Excise — were both served show-cause notices on June 21, 2025, via office letters I/1125563/2025 and I/1125562/2025, respectively.

According to the Commissioner of Excise, the replies submitted by the two officers were found “unsatisfactory”, prompting immediate suspension under Rule 6(1)(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

The department cited that the illegal activities allowed under their watch “undermine the authority of the Excise Department and may pose serious health hazards to the consumers of illicit liquor.”

Additionally, it flagged “revenue loss to the state exchequer” as a major concern.

In the official communication, the department noted, “The competent authority is satisfied that it is necessary and appropriate to place Shri Gauranga Choudhury and Shri Dibyajyoti Sarma under suspension with immediate effect in public interest.”

Both officials will retain Chirang as their headquarters during the period of suspension, unless a change is deemed necessary upon review.

The suspension precedes formal departmental proceedings, which are expected to follow.

The crackdown is part of a larger effort by the state government to curb the spread of illicit liquor and plug revenue losses linked to excise evasion.