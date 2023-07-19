Two cattle smugglers arrested from Assam-Meghalaya border

Guwahati, July 19: The Special Task Force of the Assam Police on Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in cattle smuggling from Jorabat area on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

As per reports, the STF conducted a search operation along the Assam-Meghalaya border following which the smugglers were arrested. The police also recovered Rs 26.65 lakhs and a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused, Deputy Inspector General of Police, (STF), Partha Sarathi Mahanta was quoted as saying.

Last month several cattle smuggling bids were foiled by the Assam Police and Border Security Force BSF. At least 36 cattle heads which was being smuggled to Bangladesh from Meghalaya's West and East Jaintia Hills along the international border was rescued by the BSF. In the same month, Assam police arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued 7 cattle heads in Jorabat district, said reports.