Two Bodoland University faculty named in Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% list 2025

Kokrajhar, Sept 25: In a major recognition for Assam’s Bodoland region, two faculty members of Bodoland University have earned a place in the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List 2025.

From Bodoland University, Dr. Hemen Sarma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Botany, and Prof. Sanjay Basumatary, Head of the Department of Chemistry, have been featured in the prestigious list.

The global database, prepared annually by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier, identifies the most influential researchers across disciplines.

Dr. Sarma has been recognised in both the career-long and single-year categories, securing a global rank of 41,711 in 2025.

He has also consistently featured in the single-year list for three consecutive years (2023, 2024 and 2025) under Earth & Environmental Sciences (Environmental Sciences subfield).

His research focuses on nanomaterials, environmental pollution mitigation and phytoremediation, earning wide international recognition.

Prof. Basumatary has been included in the single-year category for his impactful contributions in Energy, General Chemistry, and Enabling & Strategic Technologies.

Ranked 96,146 globally, he has figured in the list for two years in a row (2024 and 2025). His work on sustainable energy, catalysis and advanced materials has placed him among India’s most-cited researchers in his field.

This year’s report features 6,239 Indian researchers in the single-year citation impact category and 3,372 in the career-long category, underscoring India’s growing global research influence.

Congratulating the scholars, Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. L. Ahuja and Registrar Dr. Subung Basumatary said the recognition not only brings pride to Bodoland University but also places the Bodoland region firmly on the global research map.

They noted that such milestones will inspire young scholars to pursue cutting-edge research of global relevance.