Two Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Apr 27: Amidst the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from New Bongaigaon station in Assam on Friday.

The duo have been identified as Sujan Babu Das and Mohammad Junaid Ahmed.



As per sources, the apprehended individuals illegally entered India from Bangladesh’s Jaintapur through Dawki and they were on their way to Delhi from Guwahati.



Following the apprehension, the duo confessed that some brokers were involved who helped them in crossing the international borders.

