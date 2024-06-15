Human Trafficking: Two Bangladeshi girls rescued in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Jun 15: A shocking incident has come to the fore where two teenage girls from Bangladesh have been rescued from human traffickers in New Bongaigaon, Assam.

Both the girls began their journey from Agartala, and they were on their way to Secunderabad.

According to information received, a person helped them cross the border via a secret route.



The two girls were rescued after they asked for help from a person. The person later informed the railway police, following which the duo was successfully rescued.



It may be mentioned that, after rescuing the girls, the police seized fake Aadhar cards from them.



Further investigation in connection with matter is underway.

