Two Assam youths held captive in Nagaland

Jorhat, Aug 3: Two youths from Nakachari in Mariani, Jorhat have been held captive in Longtho, Mokokchung district of Nagaland for the past five days by a group of Naga men. In exchange for the freedom of the two youths, three persons along with an amount of 2.50 lakh rupees in cash have been demanded from the families of the captives.

The two youths from Jorhat, identified as Zakir Ali and Butu Ali, are from Balijaan Natun Mati of Nakachari in Mariani, Jorhat. The two victims are currently in the Longtho police custody. The Longtho village council has demanded the money and the locals have surrounded the police station.

The families of the two youths have been threatened that if the demands of the Longtho village council and locals are not met within a day, they will attack the police station where the two youths are currently in custody.

The families of the two youths have returned home in disappointment, with their inability to rescue the two captives. The families have already approached the Longtho police in this matter.