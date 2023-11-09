Two Assam railway stations awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification

Guwahati, Nov 9: At least two railway stations under Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam have been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification for providing high quality nutritious food to the passengers, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Rangiya and Mariani Railway Stations of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at Assam have been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

These stations have been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI. This certification has been awarded for the period from September 25 this year to September 24, 2025 for Rangiya Railway station, and from October 19, 2023 to October 18, 2025 for Mariani Railway station.

Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers, N. F. Railway has planned to take up more stations in future to qualify as 'Eat Right Station' by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out, the official statement mentioned.

Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations of NFR have been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI.

Notably, the 'Eat Right Station' certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices. This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.