Two Assam panchayats set to receive national panchayat awards

Guwahati, Dec 11: In a remarkable achievement, two gram panchayats from Assam have been selected for the prestigious National Panchayat Awards 2024, recognizing their outstanding contributions to rural development.

The Jengrai gram panchayat from Majuli district will be honored with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, receiving a grant of Rs 1 crore for its efforts in becoming a child-friendly panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Bebejia Demow Bangthai gram panchayat from Nagaon district will be awarded the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, with a Rs 1.25 crore prize for its exemplary work in uplifting the rural economy.

The National Panchayat Awards Conferment Ceremony 2024, organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will be held tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

During the ceremony, President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Panchayat Awards on 45 awardees across various categories, recognizing their exemplary contributions to sustainable and inclusive development.