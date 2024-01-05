Two Assam govt employees arrested under bribery charges

Guwahati, Jan 5: The Vigilance sleuths on Friday nabbed two government officials under bribery charges in two separate traps laid by them.

As per reports, the first trap was laid at the Samaria Revenue Circle in Assam’s Kamrup district, where the employee was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe at his office.



The government official has been identified as Pradip Kalita, Supervisor Kanungo of O/O Circle Officer, Samaria Revenue Circle, Kamrup district. Pradip accepted the demanded bribe in his office from the complainant for the correction of name in a patta.



On the other hand, during the second trap, the District Agricultural Officer of Goalpara was caught red-handed after he accepted a demanded bribe in his office from the complainant as a reward for releasing bills of the complainant.



The employee has been identified as Budheswar Das.



Further investigation is underway.

