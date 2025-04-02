Two arrested in Sribhumi for assault, molestation of woman in moving bus

Silchar, April 2: Sribhumi police have arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged physical assault and molestation of a woman in a moving bus in the bordering district.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Wednesday, Sribhumi Superintendent of Police (SP) P.P. Das confirmed the arrests, stating that the police acted based on an FIR lodged by the victim’s family.

The accused, one from Silchar and the other from Panchgram, were taken into custody following an investigation.

“A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Two individuals have been arrested on charges of molestation, and the search for another suspect is ongoing,” said SP Das.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday near the Chargola area, has triggered widespread outrage, with several organisations, including Hindu Rakkhi Dal and Bajrang Dal, staging protests.

Protesters alleged that the attack was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of crimes against women.

According to the victim’s family, the woman was returning from Badarpur to Sribhumi when she boarded a nearly empty bus.

Sensing the unusual situation, she attempted to step out, but one of the accused allegedly dragged her back inside, assaulted her, and tried to molest her. When she resisted, she was beaten and later thrown out of the bus near Chargola.

Family members further stated that the victim sustained serious injuries and remains traumatised. She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, police have assured a thorough investigation and vowed to bring all culprits to justice.