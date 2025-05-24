Two arrested in Dhubri for alleged attempt to traffic three minor girls

Dhubri, May 24: In a suspected case of human trafficking, two individuals have been arrested by Tamarhat police for their alleged involvement in the abduction and attempted trafficking of three minor girls in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Monowar Hossain Pradhani, a resident of Ramnathpara village, and Mizanur Sheikh of Palashkandi village—both hailing from the Tamarhat area.

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged on Friday, stating that three minor girls were lured away under false pretenses from the Kamandanga area of Tamarhat. The girls were reportedly transported in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-17P-1055, allegedly with the intent of trafficking them to Gauripur.

However, in a fortunate turn of events, the girls managed to escape after reaching Gauripur and immediately reported the incident to the Tamarhat Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and conducted a night-time operation that led to the arrest of Monowar Hossain Pradhani, who was found in possession of the vehicle used in the crime. Mizanur Sheikh was also apprehended shortly thereafter.

The vehicle has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are now working to identify the larger trafficking network and trace the alleged woman trafficker believed to be behind the operation.

Local residents have praised the quick response by the police, while officials have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals, especially minors, from trafficking and exploitation.