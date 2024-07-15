Two arrested for filming woman in bathroom in Nagaon

RAHA, July 15: Two youths were arrested for filming a woman bathing in her residence in Nagaon on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Khutikotia area under Haibargaon Police Post.

According to sources, the woman noticed someone attempting to film her using a mobile phone camera through the ventilation while she went to take bath.

Upon raising an alarm, family members and neighbours rushed to the scene, apprehended the suspects, and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nasibuddin and Murtaza Hasan, had their mobile phones seized by police, who discovered numerous objectionable videos.

"We have found several objectionable clips and videos on their phones. They had been recording women bathing, changing clothes, and in other compromising situations. They used to upload those videos on various porn sites to earn money. We are interrogating them," informed a police officer.