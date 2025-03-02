Two arrested for attack on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain in Rupahihaat

Raha, Mar 2: Nagaon Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the recent attack on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain in Rupahihaat.

The accused, identified as Basiruddin from Tamulitup and Abdul Khalek from Roumari, were apprehended around noon in Rupahihaat.

"They were apprehended at around 12 pm from Rupahihaat. We will be interrogating them soon, and we are expecting more details to come out then," a police official told The Assam Tribune.

According to Rupahihat police, both accused were directly involved in the February 20 attack on Hussain and his security personnel.

The senior Congress leader was en route to a meeting in Nagaon when a group of miscreants confronted him, chanting, “Go back, Rakibul”.

Viral videos of the incident showed one assailant striking Hussain with a cricket bat while two of his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) were also assaulted. To disperse the mob and control the situation, the PSOs fired four warning shots into the air.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation across Assam, with opposition parties alleging a "planned conspiracy" against the Congress party.

Following the incident, Hussain lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against 22 individuals at Nagaon Sadar Police Station, further alleging that the Superintendent of Police was complicit in the attack.

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami, who accompanied Hussain to the police station, strongly criticised the attack.

“The way Rakibul was attacked, I want to say to the police at the Sadar Police Station that they are not safe if they blindly follow the orders of the Chief Minister. A police officer should perform their duty with responsibility because the power of the BJP will not last forever,” she said.

Amidst growing political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the incident in the state assembly, assuring that adequate security arrangements would be provided for Hussain whenever he visits the Samaguri and Rupahihaat areas.