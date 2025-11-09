Two ACS officers booked in Dhubri for alleged sexual exploitation & deception

Dhubri, Nov 9: A shocking case of alleged sexual exploitation, deception, and criminal intimidation involving two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers has come to light in Dhubri district, sending ripples across the administrative circles of the State.

Based on a written complaint lodged by a woman from Dhubri, the police have registered Dhubri PS case no. 424/2025 under Sections 69/351(3)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR accuses Partha Pratim Barman, ACS, former Circle Officer of Dhubri Revenue Circle, and his wife Debasena Barman, ACS, presently serving as assistant commissioner at Golakganj CDC, of serious criminal misconduct involving sexual assault, emotional manipulation, and misuse of official influence.

According to the FIR, the prime accused, then serving as Circle Officer, allegedly developed a relationship with the complainant under the false pretext of divorcing his wife and marrying her. He is accused of repeatedly assuring the victim of a lawful marriage and using those assurances to obtain physical relations through deceit and emotional coercion.

The matter took a darker turn when the complainant discovered that the officer had no intention of marrying her and had allegedly used his official position and influence to suppress her voice. The FIR mentions that both the accused husband and wife later jointly threatened and harassed the complainant, warning her of “dire consequences” if she dared to pursue legal action.

Police sources confirmed that the victim’s statement has been recorded before the Magistrate, Dhubri, and that further investigation is under way.





