Twin milestones: Dhubri school aces Science, South Salmara hits 100% in Commerce

Dhubri, April 30: Two districts of Assam, Dhubri and South Salmara, produced two of the state’s brightest success stories in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2025, with one school from each district registering a perfect 100% pass rate in their respective streams.

At Sishu Pathshala School in Dhubri, all 72 students who appeared in the Science stream cleared the exams. An impressive 70 students secured first division, while the remaining two earned second division — a feat that has set the school apart in the region.

Principal Sanjeev Kumar Saha attributed the stellar results to “the tireless efforts of the faculty”, adding that the school’s track record in Science has consistently reflected academic discipline and commitment.

Meanwhile, in South Salmara district, all 11 Commerce stream students who appeared for the exam cleared it, achieving a rare 100% pass percentage.

Of them, two secured first division while the rest passed with second division — a remarkable outcome for a stream that saw underwhelming numbers elsewhere in the state.

The achievements, however, come against a backdrop of mixed district-level performance.

In Dhubri, the Science stream fared better than others, with a pass percentage of 84.33%, just a shade below the state average of 84.88%.

Out of 3,013 examinees, 2,541 passed — including 1,105 in first division.

But Arts and Commerce showed worrying trends. Of the 10,044 Arts candidates, only 7,352 cleared the exam, yielding a pass percentage of 73.20% — well below the state average of 81.03%.

The Commerce stream’s performance was even more concerning, with just 63.64% of students passing, a staggering 18.54% lower than the state average of 82.18%.

Dhubri did, however, register a noteworthy performance in Vocational Studies, achieving an 80% pass rate, outperforming the state average of 68.55%. Out of 65 students, 52 passed, including 5 in first division.

South Salmara, on the other hand, posted consistently strong results across streams. In the Science stream, 933 out of 1,084 students passed (86.07%). The Arts stream saw a respectable 77.85% pass rate, with 1,958 of 2,515 students clearing the exam.