Twenty, including women, injured in clash following land dispute in Dhubri

Dhubri, June 9: A violent altercation stemming from a land dispute rocked Pokalagi village in the Tamarhat area of Dhubri district on Saturday, leaving over 20 individuals injured, including several women. The clash involved two rival factions allegedly disputing ownership over a four-bigha plot of land.

According to the police, the disputed land has been under the possession of the legal heirs of one Sanowar Hussain Sheikh for nearly five decades. However, tensions escalated on Saturday morning when a group led by Hasem Ali, grandson of the late Ramzan Ali, allegedly attempted to forcibly occupy the land. This sudden move triggered a severe confrontation between the two parties.

Eyewitnesses reported that hired miscreants from neighbouring West Bengal were brought in to assist in the attack. One faction has further alleged that firearms were used during the confrontation, with shots fired on the scene, though no casualties from gunfire have been reported.

The incident quickly spiralled into a large-scale melee, resulting in serious injuries to more than 20 individuals. Among the injured, Khairul Badsha and Nazma Khatun are reported to be in critical condition. Tamarhat police arrived promptly at the site and brought the situation under control.

All injured persons were initially treated at the Tamarhat Primary Health Centre and later referred to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical attention.

An investigation has been initiated, and the police are expected to make arrests. Tension remains high in the area, and the authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further escalation.