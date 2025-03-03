Twenty eight veterinarians attend International Elephant Healthcare workshop in Kaziranga

Kaziranga, Mar 3: To acquire in-depth knowledge of various aspects of issues pertaining to elephant health, including anatomy, physiology, behavioural aspects, and management of diseases, an international elephant healthcare workshop was held in Kaziranga.

It was organised by the Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the State Forest Department and attended by 28 veterinarians from February 27 to 28.

According to the information received from the Kaziranga National Park authority, the health camp provided an in-depth understanding of elephant physiology, anatomy, behaviour, disease management, and practical medical procedures. Distinguished experts such as Dr. Susan K. Mikota (director, Veterinary Programmes and Research, Elephant Care International), USA; Dr. Willem Schaftenaar (research associate, Elephant Care International), Netherlands; Dr. NS Manoharan, additional director, Veterinary Service (Retd.), Tamil Nadu; and Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, manager and head veterinarian, Wildlife Trust of India, led the various treatment procedures on pain management, wound care, gastrointestinal issues, and foot care, to name a few. The initiative aimed to procure deep knowledge about practical applications in elephant conservation and healthcare.

The practical training camp at Kaziranga served as an extension of the workshop, allowing participants to implement their learnings while treating the elephants. Teams of veterinarians and experts examined both the departmental and private elephants at Kaziranga National Park to provide direct medical care while demonstrating best practices in diagnosis and treatment. This hands-on approach ensured the application of advanced veterinary techniques in diverse environments, further strengthening conservation efforts.

The participants have moved to the Merapani reserve forest in the Golaghat forest division for further training and shall conclude their task in the Manas National Park on March 6.





By

Correspondent