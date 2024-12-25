Tuliram Ronghang reshuffles KAAC executive committee, adds new members

Diphu, Dec 25: In a notable political development today, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), executed a significant reshuffle of the Executive Committee.

This reorganization involved the inclusion of two seasoned members alongside one first- time elected member to the Autonomous Council, while two current members were relieved of their responsibilities. Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan, a two-term member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) and former Executive Member, along with Kache Rongpipi, has been reinstated to the Executive Committee.

Furthermore, Tilottoma Hasnu, a first-time MAC representing the Dhansiri constituency, has been appointed as an Executive Member. As a result of this reshuffle, Kangbura Killing, who previously held responsibilities for Cooperation, Town and Country Planning, and Town Committee Affairs, along with Mukut Mahanta, accountable for the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Printing and Stationery, and Legal Metrology, have been released from their committee positions.

Following these recent appointments, the total number of members in the KAAC Executive Committee has been elevated to 15.