TU research scholar part of ISRO’s ambitious solar mission Aditya L1

Guwahati, Aug 26: Janmejoy Sarkar, an alumnus of Tezpur University will play a crucial role in Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ambitious mission Aditya L1.

As India celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Lunar landing, the ISRO is gearing up for the launch of its maiden mission to study the Sun. The ambitious mission known as Aditya-L1 would be India’s maiden solar voyage which is likely to be launched in September this year.

Janmejoy who is currently doing PhD at Department of Physics, Tezpur University is working at ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission since 2021. He has joined Aditya L1 mission as Senior Research Fellow from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA, Pune).

Aditya L1 will study the Sun’s corona (visible and near infraredrays), Sun’s photosphere (soft and hard X-ray), chromosphere (Ultra Violet), solar emissions, solar winds and flares, and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), and will carry out round the-clock imaging of the Sun.





Janmejoy who had interest in Solar Physics and Astronomical Instrumentation completed his M.Sc. in Physics from Tezpur University in 2018. He has been engaged in developing IUCAA’s Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) payload on-board Aditya-L1. His responsibility has been the optical and mechanical integration, instrument calibration, qualification and testing of the payload. This project is a part of his PhD, being carried out under the supervision of Prof. Gazi Ahmed of the Department of Physics, TU along with Prof. Durgesh Tripathi and Prof. A.N. Ramaprakash of IUCAA, Pune.



Notably, Chayan Dutta, also a Tezpur University (TU) alumnus had overseen the launch control operations of the Chandrayaan-3.