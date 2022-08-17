Truck driver goes missing from North Guwahati with 305 gas cylinders

Guwahati, Aug 17: A truck carrying 305 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been missing since August 15 from North Guwahati.

The driver of the truck identified as Sushil Sahani is also missing with the gas-filled cylinders.

As per sources, Sahani was on his way to Lavanya Gas Agency in Jorhat on August 15. However, till today he is untraceable.

The owner of the truck Hemanta Kalita tried to contact Sahani but his mobile was switched off. Later, he lodged an FIR at the Gauripur police station in North Guwahati in connection with the incident.