Truck catches fire at Doboka Reserve forest, leads to traffic jam

By Correspondent
Truck catches fire at Doboka Reserve forest, leads to traffic jam
Diphu, Aug 21: A number of vehicles were stuck on NH 36 at Doboka Reserve Forest today at around 10:30 am after a truck caught fire.

According to reports, a dumping truck which was on its way towards Nagaon caught fire suddenly. Soon after, a number of vehicles were unable to pass through the stretch which led to traffic jam on both sides of the road.

Fire tenders from Doboka of Hojai district rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualty has been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

